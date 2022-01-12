60 new homeless housing units could be coming to Goleta if application is approved

GOLETA, Calif. — The City of Goleta and the County of Santa Barbara are teaming up to help local homeless residents. They are eyeing the Super 8 motel on Hollister Avenue. The hope is to get a California state grant with local contributions to buy the motel. That would give 60 new housing units to local homeless residents in Goleta.

Last week the Goleta City Council and Tuesday Santa Barbara County Board of Supervisors approved applying for and contributing money towards the project. The City of Goleta would contribute $600,000, while the county would contribute $3,047,501. If the grant is approved the state would contribute $16,097,500.

Santa Barbara County Second District Supervisor, Gregg Hart, said, “This project will change the lives of the individuals who are provided with housing and services, while also improving the quality of life for our entire community.”