Published 11:31 am

Off-duty LA police officer slain in attempted robbery

By JOHN ANTCZAK
Associated Press

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Authorities say an off-duty Los Angeles police officer has been killed in a shootout with several assailants who approached him in a neighborhood during an attempted robbery. The shooting occurred shortly after 9 p.m. Monday in an unincorporated area of south LA County. The Sheriff’s Department says a pickup truck approached the off-duty officer, and several suspects got out. An argument ensued and the shooting occurred. The pickup then drove off. Deputies responded to scene and rushed the victim to a hospital where he was pronounced dead. Police Chief Michel Moore is urging the community to come forward with information.   

The Associated Press

