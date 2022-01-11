Santa Barbara County: Health experts clarify confusion over CDC isolation guidelines

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, Calif. - The latest CDC guidelines on isolation time for people with COVID-19 has many feeling confused.

Santa Maria health experts believe it's extraordinarily confusing what the recommendations are, whether it’s from the Center for Disease Control, the California Department of Public health, or even some of our local public health departments.

Dr. Scott Robertson at Marian Regional Medical Center says depending upon the prevalence of the virus within the community, there may be some nuance to some of the recommendations with regards to isolation or quarantine.

"But it really comes down to three basic things ... whether or not you’re fully vaccinated … whether or not you’re symptomatic … and the duration of when you tested positive or developing symptoms is," said Robertson.

Robertson says most people who developed COVID-19, the virus will be most transmissible in the first five days or so.

"Also know almost everyone doesn’t have the ability to transmit the virus after 10 days.

That’s Why you’ll see a five day period or a 10 day period within some of these recommendations," said Robertson.

If you’re fully vaccinated and become asymptomatic, Robertson says the amount of time that you would have to isolate or quarantine is much shorter.

If you test positive for Covid it’s a minimum of five days isolation.

If before that isolation of five days, you have full resolution of your symptoms, and you’re able to get another test and test negative, then you can come out of isolation.

"But it’s very important that you wear a medical grade hi filtration respiratory mask for the following ten days of the isolation period," said Robertson.