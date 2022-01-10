USA Luge says Mazdzer is heading to Beijing Games

By TIM REYNOLDS

AP Sports Writer

USA Luge has been told that Chris Mazdzer is headed to the Olympics. The 2018 silver medalist originally thought a 25th-place finish in a World Cup luge race this past weekend had doomed his chances of making the Beijing Games. But he apparently has qualified for the Olympics for a fourth time. USA Luge has been told by the International Luge Federation that it is getting three starting spots for the men’s race at the Games. The FIL has not released the final quotas publicly yet, but three spots for the Americans would mean Mazdzer is going after all.