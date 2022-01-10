One person is hospitalized following a shooting in Santa Maria

SANTA MARIA, Calif. At least one person is seriously injured from a shooting in Santa Maria.

At 7 p.m police responded to a call of a possible gunshot at 1000 Block S. Russel.

Officers found a male with gunshots wounds who was transported to Cottage Hospital.

There is still no information on the victim detail or condition have yet to be released

If anyone has any information related to either incident, call the police department.