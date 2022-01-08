Barty wins in Adelaide, Anisimova in Melbourne in WTA events

MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — Top-ranked Ash Barty has has won her second Adelaide International title in three years with a 6-3, 6-2 victory over Elena Rybakina. The win improved Barty’s record against top-20 rivals to 17-1 since the beginning of 2021. Barty also beat Coco Gauff, 2020 Australian Open champion Sofin Kenin and 2020 French Open winner Iga Swiatek en route to her 14th tournament win in Adelaide. In a WTA tournament at Melbourne, American Amanda Anisimova beat Aliaksandra Sasnovich of Belarus 7-5, 1-6, 6-4.