Highway 101 lane closure to return around Alisal Fire burn scar

GAVIOTA, Calif. - Lane closures will return to Highway 101 along the Gaviota coast so Caltrans can continue restoration efforts around the Alisal fire burn scar.

Starting Monday, January 10, drivers will notice the northbound right lane will be closed south of Mariposa Reina. The closure will last three-weeks, according to Caltrans.

Crews will replace a second of damaged shoulder, restoration of damaged culverts and drainage channels.