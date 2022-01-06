Airbnb will change process to fight discrimination in Oregon

By DAVID KOENIG

AP Business Writer

Soon, Airbnb hosts in Oregon will only see the initials of some prospective renters, not their full names. It’s a move designed to prevent hosts from discriminating against people who they think might be Black based on their name. The initials-only policy takes effect Jan. 31 and will last for at least two years. It will only apply to customers in Oregon. The change stems from a discrimination lawsuit that was filed in 2017 by three Black women in Oregon. Airbnb settled the case in 2019.