Sweden: Health officials advise expanded use of vaccine pass

COPENHAGEN, Denmark (AP) — Public health authorities in Sweden have authorized restaurants, cultural venues and leisure centers to ask their customers to show digital proof of vaccination against the coronavirus starting next week. The recommendation from the Swedish Public Health Agency isn’t a legal requirement but voluntary guidance for businesses. Social Affairs Minister Lena Hallengren said that as of Jan. 12, locations can introduce certificates as entry requirements “in more activities where the risk of spreading of the infection is great.” Currently, the passes only are used for public gatherings and indoor events of more than 100 people. Sweden reported a record-smashing 17,320 new daily cases on Wednesday.