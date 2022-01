GOLETA, Calif. - A fire damaged a duplex in Goleta Tuesday night.

Santa Barbara County Fire responded to the 100 block of Kalley Drive at 11:22 p.m. after neighbors reported seeing smoke and flames. Officials say the fire started in the kitchen and the residents were not there at the time.

Firefighters had the fire out in 10 minutes after an aggressive attack.

No one was injured and the cause of the fire is under investigation.