The best new hotels to book in 2022

Though 2021 was not exactly the year of jet-setting travel that we’d hoped for, we have our fingers crossed for 2022.

From cool urban hideaways in Oslo, Sydney and New York to far-flung island escapes in Mozambique, Indonesia and the Maldives, there’s an exciting array of hotels opening across the world.

We’ve handpicked 22 incredible hotels with openings in 2021 and 2022 for you to stay at — or dream of — in the new year.

Starting rates are included where available.

Rock House, Turks and Caicos

Opening in spring 2022, Rock House is set to be one of Turks and Caicos’ most luxurious resorts, featuring 46 plush Mediterranean-inspired cottages outfitted with ocean-facing plunge pools.

The resort, nestled into the limestone cliffs of Providenciales’ secluded north shore, will also boast a private beach, a European-style beach club, lush nature trails and a 100-foot-long infinity pool — the largest in Turks and Caicos.

Rates start from $665.

Rock House, 1 International Drive, Providenciales, Turks and Caicos

The Reykjavik EDITION, Iceland

The Reykjavik EDITION, which opened on November 9, wows from the outset with its sleek ebony facade fashioned out of charred timber and blackened steel to mimic Iceland’s dramatic lava landscape.

Inside, you’ll find a stunning lobby laid with volcanic rock floors, a plush spa with a hammam and a signature restaurant helmed by Michelin-starred chef Gunnar Karl Gíslason. In typical EDITION fashion, its 253 rooms are modern and design-centric, featuring Icelandic artwork and floor-to-ceiling windows overlooking the city.

Rates start from $540.

The Reykjavik EDITION, Austurbakki 2, 101 Reykjavík, Iceland

Kisawa, Mozambique

If far-flung luxury is what you’re after, you can’t beat Kisawa, a lush 300-hectare sanctuary on the southern tip of Mozambique’s secluded Benguerra Island. Kisawa opened on November 1.

Each of its 22 castaway-chic bungalows is nestled on its own acre of beachfront or forest, offering the ultimate privacy. Outside, there’s a wellness center offering personalized Ayurvedic treatments, seven restaurants highlighting organic, sanctuary-grown produce and an onsite marine research center and ocean observatory.

Rates start from $5,625 all-inclusive (rate is for two adults and includes airport boat transfers, excursions, spa treatment and private butler).

Kisawa, Benguerra Island, 1304, Mozambique

W Melbourne, Australia

The W Melbourne, which opened in February, was the first international five-star hotel to launch in Australia in 2021 — a hopeful sign that tourism might soon resume Down Under.

It’s as luxe and modern as you’d expect any W Hotel to be, with an added dose of Melbourne cool: think a subterranean cocktail bar, a gold-roofed indoor pool with a DJ booth and an excellent coffee shop (naturally) that transforms into a wine bar in the evening.

Its 294 rooms are equally exciting, boasting deep-soaking tubs and sweeping views over the city or Melbourne’s Yarra River.

Rates start from $350.

W Melbourne, 408 Flinders Lane, Melbourne, Australia

Four Seasons Resort and Residences Napa Valley, California

Oenophiles and luxury-seekers will love the Four Seasons’ newest property in California Wine Country — Napa Valley’s first and only resort within a working winery.

Opened in November, the farmhouse-inspired property has just 85 guestrooms and suites boasting fireplaces and bathtubs with sweeping vineyard views.

Beyond the luxurious accommodations, guests can also enjoy grape-to-glass winemaking and tastings at the onsite Elusa Winery.

Rates start from $1,200.

Four Seasons Resort and Residences Napa Valley; 400 Silverado Trail N, Calistoga, California, USA

NoMad London, United Kingdom

NoMad Hotels — the collection of chic boutique hotels in New York, Los Angeles and Las Vegas — made its international debut with the NoMad London in May.

Set impressively in a restored 19th-century courthouse in Covent Garden, its 91 rooms are as cool and eclectic as expected with their mix of modern and art deco design.

A highlight is the hotel’s signature NoMad restaurant, which offers up bright seasonal fare and elevated comfort food — think roast chicken stuffed with foie gras and black truffles — paired with lovely English wines.

Rates start from $750.

NoMad London, 28 Bow St, London WC2E 7AW, United Kingdom

Explora El Chaltén, Argentina

Adventure is the name of the game at Explora El Chaltén, a stunning lodge that opened in December nestled in a private, 14,000-acre natural reserve in Patagonia.

Here, guests get easy access to 15 acres of marked hiking trails, rock climbing routes and ice-trekking expeditions at nearby glaciers — all guided and part of your stay.

Indoors, you’ll find 20 bright, airy, minimalist rooms with jaw-dropping views of Patagonia’s snow-capped peaks.

Rates start from $917.

Explora El Chaltén, Rita Provincial 41 Km.16 N, El Chalten, Santa Cruz, Argentina

One&Only Aesthesis, Greece

Slated to open in June 2022, the One&Only Aesthesis gives travelers the best of both worlds: it’s located a short distance from bustling Athens and iconic sites such as the Acropolis while offering the relaxation and tranquility of a beachfront getaway.

In fact, being tucked away inside 14 acres of lush coastal forest, the resort feels like it’s on its own private island. Its 127 guest rooms pay homage to mid-century design with high ceilings, woven leather and muted tones, and each boasts show-stopping vistas over the Aegean Sea.

One&Only Aesthesis, Glyfada, Greece

Montage Big Sky, United States

Just opened in December, Montage Big Sky is Montana’s first luxury five-star resort.

The $400 million resort has 150 plush guest rooms and suites and 39 residences in a sleek mountain modern design featuring regional wood and stone finishes.

While the main draw is the ski-in, ski-out access to Big Sky’s world-class slopes, the Montage is also a destination unto itself, with its 10,000 square foot alpine spa, a bowling alley and multiple eateries, including a barbecue restaurant and smokehouse.

Rates start from $676.

Montage Big Sky, 995 Settlement Trail, Big Sky, Montana, USA

Korinkyo, Japan

Located moments away from Kanazawa’s Kenrokuen Garden — considered one of Japan’s most beautiful landscaped gardens — this minimalist hotel that opened this year in Ishikawa Prefecture is an ode to nature.

Onsite, there’s an aroma distillery where guests can create essential oils, using locally sourced forest materials, to be used in-room and the hotel’s rooftop sauna and bath. Its 18 guest rooms are the picture of Japanese minimalism with simple wood and stone finishes and a neutral design palette, allowing the surrounding nature vistas to take the spotlight.

Rates start from $320.

Korinkyo, 1 Chome-1-31 Katamachi, Kanazawa, Ishikawa, Japan

andBeyond Grumeti Serengeti River Lodge

Originally built in the 1990s as a tented camp, andBeyond Grumeti Serengeti will reemerge in June 2022 as a stunning luxury lodge.

Each of its 10 suites feature deep-soaking tubs and outdoor decks with private plunge pools overlooking the Serengeti, though canvas, banana fiber and hardwood textures pay homage to their former tented incarnations.

Other highlights include a state-of-the-art gym and an infinity pool overlooking a wildlife-filled watering hole. But don’t be fooled by its ultraluxurious facade: sustainability is central to this resort, which will run on 80% renewable energy.

Rates start from $1,080 all-inclusive (includes game drives).

andBeyond Grumeti Serengeti River Lodge, Serengeti National Park, Tanzania

Six Senses Ibiza, Spain

Though Ibiza might seem like an odd place for wellness brand Six Senses to venture, their newest resort makes surprising sense. The Six Senses Ibiza, carved into a rugged cliffside and sprawled over 20 secluded acres, brings a sense of much-needed calm and tranquility to the buzzy island.

There are 116 breezy, coastal-chic suites and two townhouses, each boasting sweeping Balearic Ocean views. But the resort’s crowning jewel is its spa: it offers everything from cryotherapy to infrared saunas — there’s even an in-house shaman to help guests improve their spiritual well-being.

Rates start from $570.

Six Senses Ibiza, Carrer Camí de sa Torre, 71, 07810 San Juan Bautista, Illes Balears, Spain

Buahan, a Banyan Tree Escape, Indonesia

Surrounded by rice paddies and lush jungle in northern Ubud, Buahan makes the most of its pristine natural surroundings with its “no walls, no doors” concept — creating an experience that allows guests to feel that they are one with nature.

The resort, opening in April 2022, has 16 balés that are designed to blend indoor-outdoor living areas with 180-degree panoramic nature views. Highlights include a zero-waste, farm-to-table, plant-based restaurant and a handful of secret “Hideaway Spots” scattered throughout the grounds, offering guests opportunities to read, meditate or simply commune with nature.

Rates starting from $550.

Buahan, a Banyan Tree Escape, Banjar Selat, Buahan Kaja, Payangan, Gianyar, Bali 80572, Indonesia

The Johri, India

Hidden in plain sight in the Johri Bazaar — Jaipur’s gemstone market — The Johri offers a peaceful and stylish oasis in the bustling heart of the city. Open for nearly a year, it has just five suites, each inspired by a fine gem and decorated lavishly with plush textiles and Rajasthani art.

Common areas are grand yet inviting, adorned with intricate hand-painted jungle murals, antiques and lots of lush plants. Throw in a daily “high-chai” afternoon tea service and complimentary yoga and meditation sessions, and you’ve got one of Jaipur’s loveliest boutique hotel experiences.

Rates start from $210.

The Johri, 3950, MSB Ka Rasta, Johri Bazar, Ghat Darwaza, Jaipur, Rajasthan, India

Crown Sydney, Australia

Soaring over the Sydney skyline, the Crown Sydney is the newest and most luxurious hotel in Sydney today. The glittering, petal-shaped skyscraper boasts 14 restaurants and bars (including the world-renowned Nobu), an infinity pool overlooking Sydney Harbor and 349 luxuriously large rooms.

Other highlights include a Roman bathhouse-inspired spa and a rooftop bar that serves up fancy craft cocktails and unparalleled views of the Harbor Bridge and Opera House.

Rates starting from $680.

Crown Sydney, 1 Barangaroo Ave, Barangaroo, New South Wales, Australia

Le Méridien Maldives Resort & Spa, Maldives

Opened in September, the Maldives newest resort is equal parts luxurious and family-friendly, with plenty to offer adults and kids alike.

Accommodations range from intimate overwater bungalows to multibedroom beach villas, both offering access to the Lhaviyani Atoll’s pristine tropical forests and crystalline waters. Other diversions include a sumptuous overwater spa, six restaurants and a sprawling kid’s club with its own dedicated pool.

Added bonus: it’s on the more affordable end for Maldives accommodations, with sunrise villas starting at $550 per night.

Le Méridien Maldives Resort & Spa, Lhaviyani Atoll, Thilamaafushi Island 07040 Maldives

Aman New York, United States

Slated to open in May 2022, Aman’s newest property will offer a peaceful and luxe sanctuary from the busy streets of New York City.

Located in Manhattan’s Crown Building, the hotel will have just 83 guest rooms and suites, each with its own functioning fireplace — a rare offering in New York. And in case you never want to leave, there are 22 private residences with outdoor terraces and heated pools.

What you’re here for though is the spa: at almost 25,000 square feet, it sprawls impressively across three floors and boasts a hammam, 65-foot indoor swimming pool, yoga studio and hydrotherapy facility.

Aman New York, The Crown Building, 730 5th Ave, New York, NY 10019, United States

Four Seasons Resort Tamarindo, Jalisco, Mexico

Carved into a cliff on a private peninsula on Mexico’s Pacific Coast, the newest Four Seasons promises to deliver a new level of conscious luxury when it opens in April 2022.

It’s nestled within a 3,000-acre private eco-reserve, with a Discovery Center to educate guests about the area’s native wildlife and an eco-friendly design that blends seamlessly into the environment. The 157 rooms — decorated in stone, wood and local textiles — are divided amongst the beach, forest and the cliffs; cliffside suites are the cream of the crop with their private infinity pools overlooking the Pacific Ocean.

Four Seasons Resort Tamarindo, K.M. 7.5 Carretera Federal 200 Barra de Navidad-Puerto Vallarta, Jalisco, México

KAI Poroto by Hoshino Resorts, Japan

Opening in January, this onsen ryokan — a traditional Japanese inn built upon hot springs — makes for the ultimate wellness escape.

Guests have endless opportunities to soak in healing, mineral-rich waters, from the cone-shaped bathhouse to the outdoor baths overlooking scenic Lake Poroto. Each of its 42 rooms is understatedly luxe and boasts sweeping views of the lake. Similarly, the food is simple but stunning: fresh sashimi, seafood soups and just-caught Hokkaido crab is served at the restaurant daily.

Rates starting from $140.

KAI Poroto; 1-1018-94 Wakakusa, Shiraoi, Hokkaido 059-0902, Japan

COMO Le Montrachet, France

Wine buffs will love this new boutique hotel in the heart of the Burgundy wine region, just a stone’s throw away from some of the most famous Grand Cru vineyards.

Opening in phases beginning 2022, the serene countryside property will feature 31 plush rooms and suites divided across four 18th-century heritage buildings, built in a sleepy village square. The hotel will be COMO’s first foray into France and aims to blend classic French elegance with the hotel group’s renowned above-and-beyond service and conscious luxury.

COMO Le Montrachet

The Loutrel, Charleston

Opened in November 2021, the newest boutique hotel in Charleston, South Carolina, is Southern hospitality at its finest. Upon arrival, guests are welcomed with a “Nice to Meet You” Swizzle cocktail and are treated to homemade cookies and other local goodies throughout their stay.

The hotel’s design is equally inviting and uniquely Charleston: the veranda-inspired lobby is adorned with live citrus trees and a repurposed Southern porch swing that beckons guests to sit and relax, while its 50 guest rooms are decorated in Lowcountry hues of blue, green and gold.

On the rooftop, guests can take in stunning views of The Ravenel Bridge and the historic steeples that give the Holy City its name.

Rates starting from $350.

The Loutrel, 61 State St, Charleston, SC 29401, United States

Sommerro, Norway

Tucked away within one of Oslo’s oldest neighborhoods and surrounded by 19th-century architecture, Sommerro is set to be Oslo’s coolest new urban escape.

Slated to open in September 2022, the hotel’s 242 rooms will blend traditional Nordic design — clean lines and chic minimalism — with pops of color and art deco accents such as sculptural lighting and curved paneling. Communal spaces are just as chic and charming: there’s a plant-filled cafe, a Nordic-Japanese restaurant with sweeping city views and Oslo’s first rooftop pool.

Rates starting from $230.

Sommerro, Sommerrogata 1, Oslo, Norway

