Recent rain allows burn season to start in San Luis Obispo County

SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY, Calif. - Burn season is now underway in San Luis Obispo County.

CAL FIRE San Luis Obispo announced Monday that backyard burning permits would be allowed thanks to the recent rain.

Firefighters say the rain brought enough moisture that fire risks are reduced.

Burn season usually runs through the end of April, but it's dependent on when brush and grass start to dry out.

Permits are required for any burns.

Burn season allows people to burn yard trimmings and agricultural waste.

Agricultural burning is only allowed at agriculture businesses.

CAL FIRE says open burning does come with risks, including air pollution and fires escaping the area they're intended for.

Firefighters say the community should also look at alternatives like green-waste disposal, chipping and composting.

Residents can apply for a burn permit online or by contacting the San Luis Obispo County Air Pollution Control District's Compliance Division at 805-781-5912.