Driver killed in solo vehicle crash in Santa Barbara

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. – A driver was killed in a single-car crash on Highway 101 Wednesday night in Santa Barbara.

It happened around 8 p.m. on Highway 101 near Mission Street.

According to officials, the violent crash took place when a white sedan struck the center median and then veered across the freeway and slammed into a tree on the right side of the freeway.

After the crash, the slow lane was temporarily shut down for several hours before CHP eventually opened it back up.

The driver was declared dead at the scene. The driver's identity has not yet been released.