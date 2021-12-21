Utah grinds out 55-50 win over Fresno State

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Marco Anthony scored 11 points and Lahat Thioune scored 10 and Utah beat Fresno State 55-50. Riley Battin’s 3-pointer with 5:20 left gave Utah a 46-45 lead and the Utes led the rest of the way as Fresno State went scoreless for close to the next five minutes. Despite Fresno State’s late 0-for-9 shooting streak, Orlando Robinson scored a 3 with 41 seconds remaining and followed with a layup with 19 seconds to go and Fresno State trailed 53-50. David Jenkins Jr. and Rollie Worster each made 1 of 2 foul shots for Utah in between the Bulldogs’ Isaiah Hill missing the front end of a one-and-one to seal it for Utah. Robinson scored 17 points with nine rebounds for Fresno State.