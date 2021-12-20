EXPLAINER: What is ex-cop charged with in Wright death?

By STEVE KARNOWSKI

Associated Press

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Prosecutors have tried to prove that a white suburban Minneapolis police officer, Kim Potter, committed manslaughter when she fatally shot Daunte Wright, a Black man, during an attempted arrest in April. Potter, who resigned two days after the shooting, says she meant to use her Taser but accidentally grabbed her gun instead when she killed the 20-year-old man in the Minneapolis suburb of Brooklyn Center. Both sides made their closing arguments on Monday before the jury began deliberations. Potter is charged with first- and second-degree manslaughter. The more serious charge requires prosecutors to prove that she acted recklessly, while the lesser charge requires them to establish that she acted with culpable negligence.