Tuesday morning forecast December 14th

Tuesday temperatures are staying cool as the storm rolls past the region. Most areas will be in the mid to upper 50s.

As the main cold front works its way to LA County early Tuesday, our region will continue to see post-frontal scattered showers. There is a small chance of thunderstorms and rain could be moderate to heavy at times.

There is a flood advisory in Santa Barbara County until 10:45 am, Ventura County until 7:15 am, and San Luis Obispo County until 9:45 am. There is a flash flood watch over the Alisal burn scar until noon. Commuters should take caution as roadways could have pooling of water in low-lying areas.

Combined rainfall Monday and Tuesday is expected to reach 1 to 3 inches in coastal and valley areas, and 3 to 6 inches for mountains and foothills. 1 to 3 feet of snowfall is likely above 7,000 feet and a few inches below 7,000 feet, including the Grapevine. The winter storm warning in the Ventura County mountains expires at 8:00 pm with snow and gusty winds.

Winds are tapering down as the storm rolls past. There is a wind advisory in effect on the South Coast until 11:00 am, and in the Ventura County coastal and valley areas until 3:00 pm. Sustained winds will reach 35 mph and gusts up to 50 mph.

The high wind warning in the San Luis Obispo County mountains and interior valleys expires at noon as well with winds up to 40 mph and gusts up to 65 mph.

There is a high surf advisory with waves above 5 feet south of Point Conception and above 10 feet north. It expires at 10:00 pm on the Central Coast, and 2:00 pm Wednesday for the South Coast and Ventura County.

Wednesday will be much quieter under dry northwesterly flow. Skies will be partly cloudy and temperatures will still hover around the 60 degree mark.

There is a slight chance of light rain Thursday with an inside slider trough. Most activity is expected north of Point Conception. The region will dry back out Friday with weak ridging all the way through the weekend.