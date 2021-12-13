Warming centers open across Central Coast due to strong storm

CENTRAL COAST, Calif. – For those who need a place to stay overnight due to the rain and cold weather, warming centers will be open across the Central Coast.

While rain falls, warming shelters are opening to keep the homeless dry, including one in Arroyo Grande.

“This year we are operating it at the south county regional center at 800 west branch street,” said 5Cities Homeless Coalition Janna Nichols.

The 5Cities Homeless Coalition says it was open over the weekend.

Doors are open Monday and Tuesday because of weather reasons.

“Our process for opening is looking at whether it's cold and rainy,” said Nichols. “So either there's 50% of rain or a temperature of 38 degrees and below.”

It can hold 40 people, and it is on a first come, first served basis.

Children and families are allowed.

COVID protocols will be enforced.

“We will be testing with a rapid test, whether they are covid negative,” said Nichols.

Good Samaritan is also offering a warming center at the Salvation Army in Santa Maria.

The goal is to keep the homeless population safe and warm.

“Shelters began because there was a gentleman by the name of Freedom that froze to death in Santa Barbara on a very cold night,” said the Good Samaritan Director of Homeless Services Kirsten Cahoon. “And didn’t have a shelter to go to.”

Shelters are open across Santa Barbara county.

“We have one in Carpinteria, one in Lompoc, one in Santa Maria, and one in Santa Barbara,” said Cahoon.

