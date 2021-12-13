Rain, snow fall as Central Coast braces for brunt of storm

SANTA BARBARA ,Calif. - Rain from an atmospheric river is starting in the northwest corner of the region and working its way Southeast. San Luis Obispo County will see most of its rain Monday. The South Coast should start to see moderate to heavy rainfall by the evening hours, and it will reach LA County early Tuesday. Showers will follow the cold front.

There is a flash flood watch in effect for the Alisal burn scar area and up to the ocean for the evening to nighttime hours. Rainfall rates of an inch an hour could trigger debris flows.

For the duration of the storm, coastal and valley areas will get 1 to 3 inches of rainfall. Mountains and foothills will receive 3 to 6 inches. 1 to 3 feet of snowfall is probable above 7,000 feet Monday, and could fall below 7,000 feet Tuesday with colder air. There is a winter storm warning from 11:00 pm Monday to 8:00 pm Tuesday in the Ventura County mountains.

Northern California gets snow

The Western U.S. is bracing for the brunt of a major winter storm expected to hit Monday, bringing travel headaches, the threat of localized flooding and some relief in an abnormally warm fall.

Lighter rain and snow fell in Northern California on Sunday, giving residents a taste of what’s to come. Feet of snow are expected on the highest peaks while rain will drench other parts of California.

The storm will push south and east before moving out midweek.

Another storm will quickly follow on its heels. Forecasters warned people in the Sierra Nevada to prepare for days of snowfall.