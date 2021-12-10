Delays expected as crews transport more parts for Lompoc area wind farm

Skip to Content
LOMPOC, Calif. - Crews will transport more parts for the Strauss Wind Project near Lompoc Friday.

According to the Strauss Wind Project, three turbine blades will be transported through town and up San Miguelito Road.

The company said to expect delays from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Crews started transporting large wind turbine parts through Lompoc surface streets back in September.

The wind farm will eventually generate enough renewable energy to power nearly 44,000 homes.

It is located about 3 1/2 miles southwest of the city of Lompoc.

Lindsay Zuchelli

Lindsay Zuchelli is the Executive Producer at NewsChannel 3-12. To learn more about Lindsay, click here.

