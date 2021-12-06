Police: Man fires shots at NC State students after trying to rob them on campus

By Nia Harden

RALEIGH, North Carolina (WRAL) — A man attempted to rob a group of North Carolina State University students in a car at around 3 a.m. Sunday, according to the university’s police department.

The students were in a car in the parking lot of the Avent Ferry Complex, which is up-scale university housing.

He pointed a handgun at the students and tried to take the vehicle they were driving. The students drove away from the man, and as they did, he fired several shots at the car.

No one was injured and nothing was stolen during this incident, officials said.

“I guess since it’s the end of the semester and the lack of people being around,” said N.C. State student John Fagan.

Last month, students reported a similar incident to university police west of the McKimmon Center. Three men drove up next to the student alongside the road and stopped. They pulled a gun on her, and she ran away, police said.

One man got out of the car and walked toward the student with a gun, and she ran away, according to police.

University police said the suspect fled from the scene and they were not able to find him.

Police said they do not believe the robberies are connected.

“I just try to be alert when I’m walking around and get it gets darker, look around [and] know what’s going on around me and keep an eye out for something that might not be something I want to get involved in,” said Fagan.

