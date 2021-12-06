Biden touts savings on insulin and other drugs for Americans

By RICARDO ALONSO-ZALDIVAR

Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden is pledging his social agenda legislation will deliver tangible savings on prescription drugs for all Americans. Speaking Monday at the White House, Biden cited the story of a young woman with diabetes hospitalized because she couldn’t afford insulin. His legislation would limit copays for insulin to $35 a month. It would also cap what Medicare recipients pay out-of-pocket for prescription drugs at $2,000 annually, and require drugmakers to pay rebates to Medicare if they raise prices faster than inflation. The bill would empower Medicare to negotiate drug prices, starting gradually. But first it has to pass Congress, and that’s not guaranteed.