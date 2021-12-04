Nutcracker ballet performance comes back to the theater

SANTA BARBARA, Cali. - Rehearsals are underway for the Santa Barbara Festival Ballet's 'Nutcracker' performance.

This will be the 46th year they perform the Nutcracker at the Arlington Theater.

This year Clara will be played by 14-year-old Evelyn Mills who is excited to be back on stage this year.

A diverse set of dancers from Harlem, New York are taking part in the performance this year.

They will be bringing the story to life next weekend.

There will be performances on Saturday, December 11th at 2:30 p.m. and 7 p.m. and on Sunday, December 12th at 2:30 p.m.

Tickets can be purchased at the Arlington box office or online.