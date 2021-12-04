NASCAR’s love of Nashville creates energized celebration

By JENNA FRYER

AP Auto Racing Writer

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — NASCAR celebrated the end of its season in Nashville with an energized party that had a pre-pandemic run of show. Kyle Larson, Daniel Hemric and Ben Rhodes were celebrated as NASCAR’s newest national champions, while Chase Elliott picked up his fourth consecutive most popular driver award. Business deals were also closed as GMS Racing announced a majority purchase of Richard Petty Motorsports, Trackhouse Racing inked sponsorship deals with Nashville-based businesses and Elliott got a three-year sponsorship extension from Hooters.