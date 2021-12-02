Paso Robles schools under federal investigation over allegations of discrimination

PASO ROBLES, Calif- The Paso Robles Joint Unified School District is under federal investigation for allegations of discrimination.

A group of lawyers on behalf of Paso People’s Actions say the Department of Educations for Civil Rights is conducting the probe.

The feds are investigating claims of discriminatory treatment against Latino and Spanish speaking community members. Spanish speakers were barred from meaningful participation at school board meetings and the Paso Robles Joint Unified School District did not provide interpreters, lawyers said.

Part of the investigation also focuses on a recommended closure of Georgia Brown Elementary School which has the largest Latino student body in the District.



Superintendent Curt Dubost responded in a statement saying "The District welcomes the opportunity to show evidence of our compliance with applicable law and engagement of all members of our school community in the governance of our District. We have corrected already any deficiencies in that compliance. The District firmly denies any discrimination against Latino students or their families and has numerous initiatives to ensure participation of all members of our community.”

The civil rights case is still ongoing and no decision has been made.