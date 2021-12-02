Germany announces nationwide lockdown for the unvaccinated

By Nadine Schmidt and Frederik Pleitgen, CNN

Germany is banning unvaccinated people from accessing all but the most essential businesses, such as supermarkets and pharmacies, to curb the spread of coronavirus, outgoing Chancellor Angela Merkel and her successor, Olaf Scholz, announced Thursday, following crisis talks with regional leaders.

This is a breaking story, more to follow.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.