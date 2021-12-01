Army-Navy at Meadowlands, with 20th anniversary of 9-11

By TOM CANAVAN

AP Sports Writer

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — The annual Army-Navy game is returning to the Meadowlands on Dec. 11 for the first time since 2002. The game between the service academies will be held at MetLife Stadium to coincide with the 20th anniversary of the 9-11 attacks that killed nearly 3,000 people. The attacks launched the country into a war on terror, which was fought and led by many service academy graduates. Bowl-bound Army will bring an 8-3 record into the game. It has won four of the last five games against the Midshipmen. Navy is 3-8 this season. Army won 15-0 last year at West Point.