San Luis Obispo police release name of homicide victim

SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif. - The San Luis Obispo Police Department has identified a man whose body was found near the San Luis Obispo Creek.

The body of a 64-year-old Rick Fowler was found on November 20th just before 5 p.m. SLOPD said. According to police, Fowler's body had visible injuries at the time, and an investigation got underway.

Investigators also identified the person of interest in the man's death. He was already being held at the San Luis Obispo County Jail on unrelated charged.