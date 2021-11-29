Cyber Monday shoppers are on line looking for deals but some are also still out in person

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - The modern day shopper is on line and in person, sometimes at the same time, as we have seen on this Cyber Monday.

On line deals are flooding the retail sites coast to coast, and on the Central Coast some shoppers are watching the deals from their hand held electronics while buying in person if they get a price that is as good or better.

For some, on line could be risky if the delivery date is too close to Christmas, or even has a range that exceeds December 25.

The Cyber Monday trend began when online shopping grew rapidly as an option to in person shopping. It also caught the attention of shoppers who had a faster connection from their work site than home, in the early days of the internet.

The deals posted already have been in the area of 30 to 50 percent off with some items as much as 80 percent off.

Some hot items include electric bikes, ear buds, large flat screen TV's and personal care products.