3 dead and 4 injured in shooting inside a Nashville apartment, police say

A shooting inside a Nashville apartment Friday night left three young men dead and four injured, police said.

Those injured suffered non-life-threatening gunshot wounds, the Nashville Police Department said in a tweet.

Authorities recovered two guns at the scene, and there was no sign of forced entry, police said.

No arrests have been made, and the investigation is ongoing.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

