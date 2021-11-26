3 dead and 4 injured in shooting inside a Nashville apartment, police say
By Andy Rose, CNN
A shooting inside a Nashville apartment Friday night left three young men dead and four injured, police said.
Those injured suffered non-life-threatening gunshot wounds, the Nashville Police Department said in a tweet.
Authorities recovered two guns at the scene, and there was no sign of forced entry, police said.
No arrests have been made, and the investigation is ongoing.
This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.
