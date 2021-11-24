Financial provide tips for efficient holiday shopping

SANTA MARIA, Calif. – Holiday shopping is here, and financial advisors have tips on how to spend smartly this year.

Holiday shopping can be exciting, yet stressful when it comes to finances.

Some financial advisors are offering tips on how to get gifts for your loved ones without hurting your wallet too much.

One way is figuring out how much spending money you have this holiday season.

You can do that by sitting down and calculating your finances.

One adviser says to make a list of the items you plan to buy with a price next to it, and see if that meets your budget.

Sticking to the list is also suggested.

Some financial offices recommend using cash if you can, because getting in credit card debt for gifts is not a good idea.

“Of course, we resort to paying the minimum on it,” said Benedetti & Associates’ Heather Brown. “We’re thinking next month we’ll catch up, next month, we’ll catch up. and unfortunately, you get into this snowball effect where you never can.”

If you are on a tight budget right now, there are other options to get your friends and family a gift.

Getting creative and making a gift is an option, as well as getting a different item that meets your budget.