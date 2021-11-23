Santa Barbara police searching for at-risk missing man

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. -- Santa Barbara police are searching for an at-risk missing 27-year-old man on Tuesday.

The man is identified as Jorge Bryan Perez, 27. He goes by his middle name, Bryan.

Perez went missing on Monday after visiting his family in Lompoc.

Police say they believe he is now in the Santa Barbara area.

He is described as 5-foot-6, weighing around 180 pounds with hazel eyes and black hair. He was last seen wearing a white polo shirt with blue jeans and grey Vans shoes.

He is missing three fingers on his left hand.

Police say he may be driving a black 2007 Mercedes 550 sedan with a temporary paper California license plate. The last four digits of the license is 2Y51.

Anyone with information about Perez is urged to call 911.

Anyone with further questions about Perez can call Santa Barbara Police at 805-882-8900.