Central Coast bakeries experience chocolate shortage ahead of holiday season

SANTA MARIA, Calif. - As the holiday season approaches, local bakeries are facing a new challenge.

They're seeing a shortage in chocolate.

Bakers at Jovi's Delights and Gina's Piece of Cake in Santa Maria say chocolate is one of their most important ingredients they rely on for their pastries.

They use chocolate for cakes, cake balls, cookies, scones, drizzles and more.

This year, Giselle Medina of Jovi's Delights says it has been difficult being able to order chocolate from her usual supplies.

Medina says she's having to look to suppliers outside of the city such as Lompoc and San Luis Obispo.

She says she's often looking for chocolate supplies at local grocery stores to fulfill the bakery's needs.

Jovi's Delights isn't the only bakery in need of more chocolate.

Gina's Piece of Cake at the Santa Maria Town Center Mall has also experienced a similar challenge.

Right now both bakeries are seeing a dramatic increase in the number of orders coming in weeks in advance.

While they continue to scurry for more supplies of chocolate, the bakeries are pleased to see more business coming in during the pandemic.