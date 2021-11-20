‘I hope she’s safe’: Federer concerned over Peng’s status

TURIN, Italy (AP) — Tennis great Roger Federer has voiced concern for missing Chinese player Peng Shuai. Peng is a two-time Grand Slam champion and former No. 1 in doubles. She disappeared after making allegations of sexual assault more than two weeks ago against former vice premier Zhang Gaoli. Federer tells Sky Italia that Peng “is one of our tennis champions, a former world No. 1, and clearly it’s concerning. He adds, ”I hope she’s safe. The tennis family sticks together and I’ve always told my children as well that the tennis family is my second family.”