Santa Maria Police participating in Special Olympics torch run

SANTA MARIA, Calif. Santa Maria enforcement officers and staff are getting ready for this year's Special Olympics torch run.

Law enforcement officers will begin at the Santa Maria Toyota Dealership Friday morning.

They will make their way to the youth center with a police escort around noon.

The Law Enforcement Torch Run has become the largest grassroots fundraiser and public awareness vehicle for the Special Olympics.

In Southern California, the torch will be carried more than 15,000 miles through 200 communities.