No. 22 West Virginia women defeat Kennesaw State

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (AP) — Jasmine Carson came off the bench to score 14 points with four 3-pointers, both career highs, and Esmery Martinez posted her 16th career double-double as the No. 22 West Virginia women defeated Kennesaw State 78-58. Martinez scored 13 points with 12 rebounds and KK Deans had 12 points for the Mountaineers. Madisen Smith hit a 3-pointer early in the second quarter and the Mountaineers would lead thereafter, outscoring the Owls 21-7 in the period. The lead reached 31 points in the fourth quarter. Amani Johnson scored 14 points for the Owls.

The Associated Press

