today at 4:46 pm
Published 4:39 pm

Surf rescue training planned in Cayucos Friday

CAL FIRE SLO
CAYUCOS, Calif. - A helicopter and other first responders may be seen in the Cayucos area Friday as part of a training exercise.

CAL FIRE San Luis Obispo says surf rescue training will take place at North Estero Bay in Cayucos.

A California Highway Patrol helicopter will be flying and landing in the area.

The fire department said it wants the community to know that first responders and the helicopter will be visible, but it's just a training exercise.

CAL FIRE says a similar training drill was held Thursday in Pismo Beach involving people from multiple agencies.

Surf rescue training 2
A similar surf rescue training was held Thursday in Pismo Beach.
