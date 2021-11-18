Skip to Content
Santa Barbara’s Stearns Wharf getting into the holiday spirit

Scott Sheahen / KEYT

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. — Santa Barbara’s iconic Stearns Wharf is preparing for the holiday season. Christmas and winter decorations are already going up on the wharf. And in a couple of weeks, it will be ready for their holiday celebrations.

On December 12, the  35th Annual Parade of Lights will brighten Santa Barbara Harbor. The holiday tree lighting ceremony will start at 5 p.m. and the parade will follow at 5:30 p.m. The Dos Pueblos Jazz Choir will sing holiday songs during the tree lighting ceremony. 

Business owners on the wharf are excited to see the holidays come back to the waterfront. They hope the lights and decorations will bring more holiday cheer and extra business to make up for lost sales due to the pandemic and shipping shortages.

