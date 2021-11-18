Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office: Northern Branch Jail Facility set to house inmates late December 2021

SANTA MARIA, Calif. – The Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office is hosting a ribbon cutting ceremony for the completion of the Northern Branch Jail.

The new facility is located in Santa Maria.

This one-of-a kind correctional facility was designed as a direct supervision facility.

Custody Deputies will supervise inmates while working within the housing unit twenty-four hours a day.

This model has been shown to increase safety for inmates, staff and visitors.

It will also increase the interactions between inmates and staff for more prosocial influence and supervision.

The property at 2301 Black Road, just outside the Santa Maria City limits was acquired by the County in 2008.

The County was awarded an AB900 state grant in 2008, but ultimately withdrew their application and applied for AB900 Phase 2, which decreased the county match requirement and made the project more attainable.

The County was awarded an AB900 Phase 2 award in 2012, in which the State of California agreed to pay $80 Million dollars towards the construction of the jail facility, with the County responsible for the remaining project cost.

The total estimated cost of the facility stands at about $120 Million dollars.

This jail facility is expected to house inmates beginning in late December 2021 and has the capacity to house up to 376 inmates.

The facility is rated by the Board of State and Community Corrections to house 344 inmates with an additional 32 specialty medical and mental health use beds.

The jail also has an open intake area in which offenders are seated in an open waiting area.

The new jail facility has a medical clinic area which has hospital beds which were designed to decrease outpatient hospital visits for incarcerated inmates.

The Northern Branch Jail has its own dedicated laundry area, full-service kitchen and intake and release areas which allow it to function as a standalone jail facility.

The addition of this facility will decrease jail booking times for local law enforcement agencies.

It will also allow law enforcement to return to patrol their communities more quickly enhancing public safety.