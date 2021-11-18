Fire crews respond to hazmat situation at UC Santa Barbara, evacuate building
ISLA VISTA, Calif. - The Santa Barbara County Fire Department responded to several alarms sounding on the UC Santa Barbara campus in Isla Vista, Thursday morning.
Just after 6 a.m. alarms in Elings Hall alerted officials to a possible chemical leak. When crews arrived, they discovered a possible chlorine leak in one of the rooms at Elings Hall.
The entire building has been evacuated as fire department teams investigate.
Comments