Skip to Content
News
By
today at 8:00 am
Published 6:53 am

Fire crews respond to hazmat situation at UC Santa Barbara, evacuate building

ISLA VISTA, Calif. - The Santa Barbara County Fire Department responded to several alarms sounding on the UC Santa Barbara campus in Isla Vista, Thursday morning.

Just after 6 a.m. alarms in Elings Hall alerted officials to a possible chemical leak. When crews arrived, they discovered a possible chlorine leak in one of the rooms at Elings Hall.

The entire building has been evacuated as fire department teams investigate.

News
Author Profile Photo

Joe Buttitta

Joe Buttitta co-anchors the Morning News on NewsChannel 3-12 and NewsChannel 3 Midday. To learn more about Joe, click here

Related Articles

Comments

Leave a Reply

Skip to content