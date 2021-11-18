Duchess of Sussex gets goofy on Ellen DeGeneres’ talk show

By LEANNE ITALIE

AP Entertainment Writer

NEW YORK (AP) — It was the Meghan hour Thursday on the talk show of her friend, Ellen DeGeneres. The Duchess of Sussex helped welcome a special guest, hit the studio lot to prank vendors and said she’ll be cooking Thanksgiving dinner herself in California. Meghan said son Archie was a dinosaur and baby Lili a skunk for Halloween. And she got Ellen-style goofy when she donned an earpiece so Ellen could tell her what to say and do as she perused the wares of three vendors on the studio lot. Meghan mewed in cat ears, devoured hot sauce on crackers like a chipmunk and reached calmness as she held a huge crystal to her face.