Catalytic Converter thefts uptick on Central Coast

CENTRAL COAST, Calif. – There is an uptick in catalytic converter thefts on the Central Coast.

Police in San Luis Obispo said there's been a big spike in the last week, and they're calling the thieves "aggressive."

The police department said 11 catalytic converters were stolen in a week, nine were stolen from Toyota Priuses.

A catalytic converter is an exhaust emission control device.

Officers say the reason why some people steal the car part is because the metal inside is valuable.

Thieves can earn hundreds, even thousands of dollars by selling the stolen parts.

The police have some tips to avoid being targeted.

“Park in a garage if you have one,” said SLO Police Sergeant Trevor Shalhooe. “Second would be, if you don't have that option to park in a fairly lit area that has surveillance cameras in the area that would capture a theft in the area.”

San Luis Obispo is not the only city that has experienced converter thefts, a man in Goleta said he had his catalytic converter stolen not once, but three times.

Police say if you see someone stealing a converter, to call 9-1-1.