San Luis Obispo’s ‘Buy Local Bonus’ program returns for 2021 holiday shopping season

SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif. - Shoppers can get paid for buying local in San Luis Obispo this holiday season.

The "Buy Local Bonus" program kicked off Monday.

Anyone who spends $100 at a San Luis Obispo business can get a $25 gift card to a local business as long as supplies last.

To get a gift card, you need to email a copy of your receipt or receipts to the San Luis Obispo Visitor Center at supportslo@slocity.org.

Once the receipts are processed, you'll receive an email with instructions on how to choose a gift card.

The program started during the pandemic to help businesses impacted by COVID-related closures.

The city and the San Luis Obispo Chamber of Commerce worked together to launch the Buy Local program. The city used economic stimulus funds to purchase tens of thousands of dollars worth of gift cards from local businesses.

“The goal is to pump hundreds of thousands of dollars into the local economy with the help of our community,” said SLO Chamber President/CEO, Jim Dantona in a press release. "Small businesses cannot survive without the community's support. Buying local helps create a vibrant economy and the City of SLO is furthering those dollars by incentivizing shoppers to spend their money locally."

You can participate in the program up to three times.

For more information, click here.