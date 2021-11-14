New gym offers program to help people with Parkinson’s
CAMARILLO, Calif.-
There is a new gym helping people with Parkinson's disease.
Hiit Sports Inc. Health and Fitness club is preparing to host a soft opening celebration in Camarillo.
Hiit stands for high intensity interval training.
Coach Beth Baumer said her father Hank Laubacher's illness inspired her to learn about neuroboxing.
She runs a Neuroboxing Fight Camp in hopes of improving her students quality of life
Tom Walker said he loves it.
Baumer described her class as a noncontact boxing program for people fighting against Parkinson's , neurological disease and impairment.
Hiiit sports also offers other kinds of training for all ages.
It's hosting a soft opening on Friday Nov. 19, from 4-7 p.m.
The new gym is located at 1371 Del Norte in Camarillo.
