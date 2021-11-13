Sanders, Wideman help Jackson St. rally, beat Southern 21-17

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Shedeur Sanders threw two fourth-quarter touchdown passes to Malachi Wideman to help Jackson State beat Southern to clinch a berth in the SWAC Championship Game and end a 9-game losing streak against the Jaguars. Jackson State — which clinched the East Division title, its first title since 2013 — closes the regular season at home against Alcorn State next Saturday and will host the SWAC Championship Game on Dec. 4. Sanders was 24-of-31 passing for 260 yards with two interceptions — just his fourth and fifth of the season — and lost a fumble. Jerodd Simms had 98 yards rushing and a touchdown for the Jaguars.