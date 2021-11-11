San Marcos High performs Clue

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. — The San Marcos High Theater department is performing Clue onstage.

Based on the classic board game and iconic 1985 Paramount movie, the comedy is a farce-meets-murder mystery.

The tale begins at Boddy Manor, where six mysterious guests assemble for an unusual dinner party where murder and blackmail are on the menu. When their host turns up dead, they all become suspects. Led by Wadsworth – the butler (Zach Johnson), Miss Scarlett (Ysa Yturralde), Professor Plum (Alex Massie), Mrs. White (Camille Tracy), Mr. Green (Milo Bustany), Mrs. Peacock (Harriet Chilton) and Colonel Mustard (Ryan Ewart) along with the French maid, Yvette, race to find the culprit.

Clue is the comedy whodunit that will leave both cult-fans and newcomers in stitches as they try to figure out who did it, where and with what.

This show takes place at the Marquis Performing Arts Center at San Marcos High School. There are only two performances left on Friday and Saturday night at 7 pm.

Tickets can be purchased by clicking here.