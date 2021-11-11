New Jersey teen, who went missing nearly a month ago, has been found in New York

By Mallika Kallingal and Alex Harring, CNN

Jashyah Moore, who went missing from her home in New Jersey nearly a month ago, has been found safe in New York City, officials said Thursday.

“Jashyah is currently safe and is being provided all appropriate services. She will be returned to New Jersey shortly,” Acting Essex County Prosecutor Theodore N. Stephens said in a news release.

Authorities are planning to hold a news conference on Friday morning with more details on the case.

The 14-year-old was last seen at a deli near her home in East Orange, New Jersey, on the morning of October 14.

The news comes after the reward for any information on her whereabouts was increased to $20,000.

“She did not run away. She was abducted. I don’t know who did it, but we’re looking for you,” her mother, Jamie Moore, said at a news conference on Tuesday.

Over the weekend, teams from multiple municipalities had spent part of Saturday using sonar technology at a pond in a nearby park to look for the teen.

“This reminds us that the lives of little Black and little brown girls is just as important as everybody else’s lives,” Stephens said last week. “And we know that Gabby Petito, which is a very, very notorious case that was constantly in the news did yield results and information. So we are hoping that today’s effort will also bring some information so we can find young Jashyah.”

While the cases of missing White women have been given more focus and urgency, people of color are disappearing at disproportionate rates. Black people make up 35% of missing persons reports but only 13% of the US population, according to 2020 FBI data. Meanwhile, White people make up 54% of missing persons reports and 76% of the US population.

Laura Studley contributed to this report