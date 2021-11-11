Skip to Content
German leader Merkel says people have duty to get vaccinated

By NICK PERRY
Associated Press

WELLINGTON, New Zealand (AP) — German Chancellor Angela Merkel says people have a duty to get vaccinated against the coronavirus to protect others. She spoke as Germany grapples with a new surge of infections, which reached a record daily high of 50,000 on Thursday. Merkel talked for 30 minutes with New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern in a free-ranging virtual discussion on the sidelines of the annual Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation forum. New Zealand is hosting APEC and although Germany is not a member, Ardern said she’s long admired Merkel, who will soon leave office. The APEC forum concludes Saturday with a virtual meeting of Pacific Rim leaders, including U.S. President Joe Biden and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping.

