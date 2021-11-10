Skip to Content
USC signs pair of 5-star recruits as part of 2022 class

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Southern California has signed a pair of five-star recruits as part of its 2022 class. Coming off an Elite Eight berth last season, the Trojans signed 7-foot center Vincent Iwuchukwu and forward Kijani Wright. Iwuchukwu plays for Montverde Academy in Florida. Last year, he played for La Lumiere in Indiana, where he averaged 15 points, 11 rebounds and 2.4 blocks. Wright is a starter at powerhouse Sierra Canyon School in suburban Los Angeles. He played his first three seasons of prep ball at Windward School in Los Angeles, where he averaged 13.5 points and 8.5 rebounds as a sophomore.

