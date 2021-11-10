Parade of Lights returns in-person to Santa Barbara

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. -- The annual Parade of Lights is set to return for an in-person celebration at the Santa Barbara Harbor.

The 35th Annual Parade of Lights is set for December 12.

The event is returning in person after its virtual event last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The theme this year is “Magic Under the Moonlight”.

The pier will be decorated like a Winter Wonderland with holiday elves, 10 tons of snow and holiday music.

A paddling and kayaking event will be held at 4 p.m. where dozens of paddlers and kayakers can dress up in festive attire and loop Stearns Wharf.

At 5 p.m., the holiday tree lighting ceremony will be held on Stearns Wharf next to the Sea Center.

Then at 5:30 p.m., the parade of decorated boats will begin their way from Leadbetter Beach down the coast to the Cabrillo Arts Pavillion and then back to the coast of Stearns Wharf.

The whole event will end with a fireworks show.

Event organizers say the best view of the parade and fireworks show will be at Stearns Wharf, the breakwater, West Beach, and East Beach.

The events will all be free.

Anyone that would like to register for the event can click here for the form.

For more information on this event, click here.