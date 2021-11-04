Walk to End Alzheimer’s back in-person Saturday in Santa Barbara

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - The Walk to End Alzheimer's is back after a change in 2020 due to COVID.

The event will be Saturday morning at Chase Palm Park. Funds raised support research and local services throughout the Central Coast, including support groups, education programs, care consultations, respite grants and a 24/7 Helpline. That number is (800) 272-3900.

The Alzheimer's Association Walk to End Alzheimer's® is full of flowers, each carried by someone committed to ending this disease. Because like flowers, our participants don't stop when something's in their way. They keep raising funds and awareness for a breakthrough in the fight against Alzheimer's and all other dementia.

More than 6 million Americans are living with Alzheimer’s disease. In California, there are 690,000 people aged 65+ living with Alzheimer's. And that state number is expected to grow to 840,000 people by the year 2025.

The Walk to End Alzheimer’s is the world’s largest event to raise awareness and funds for Alzheimer’s care, support and research. It's held annually in more than 600 communities nationwide. The local Central Coast chapter has a goal to raise $190,000 on Saturday.

If you'd like to participate CLICK HERE for more information.